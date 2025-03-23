US government blocks Canadian access to border-straddling library

The CBP spokesperson said the area has witnessed a "continued rise in illicit cross-border activity." CBP did not specify the nature of the illicit activity.

But according to CBP data, US authorities appear to be detaining fewer people than they were a year ago.

There have been 21 apprehensions of people near the library so far in the 2025 fiscal year, which began in October, versus 147 apprehensions in the entire fiscal year 2024.

DISAPPOINTMENT

In a statement to Reuters, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said the US was responding to drug trafficking.

"Drug traffickers and smugglers were exploiting the fact that Canadians could use the US entrance without going through customs. We are ending such exploitation by criminals and protecting Americans," the statement said.

The Department provided no evidence of drug trafficking or smuggling.

The library is a relic of a time when Americans and Canadians could cross the border with simply a nod and a wave at border agents, residents say. It was the gift of a local family in the early 1900s to serve the nearby Canadian and American communities.

Stanstead Mayor Jody Stone told Reuters he is disappointed more than anything.

"Disappointed that we have to change something that's been a certain way for over 100 years. Disappointed in the sense that there's no reason, other than control, for having to do this," he said.

Stone said the library is working to renovate an entrance on the Canadian side.

A small group of American and Canadian protesters gathered outside on Friday.

US Senator Peter Welch, a Democrat from Vermont, called reports of the closure troubling.

"Vermont loves Canada. This shared cultural institution celebrates a partnership between our two nations," Welch said on X.

