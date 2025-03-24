What are the issues in US talks with Ukraine and Russia?

BLACK SEA SHIPPING

Putin, the Kremlin said, had "responded constructively" to a Trump initiative on protecting Black Sea shipping and they agreed to begin negotiations on that.

Turkey and the United Nations helped mediate the so-called Black Sea Grain Initiative, a deal struck in July 2022 that allowed the safe export of nearly 33 million metric tons of Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea despite the war.

Russia withdrew from the agreement after a year, complaining that its own food and fertilizer exports faced serious obstacles.

The World Bank's global commodities outlook from April 2024 says that despite the Black Sea shipping risks, both Russia and Ukraine were shipping grain to global markets without major problems. It also said the collapse of the Black Sea Grain Initiative had a minimal fallout.

PRISONER EXCHANGES

Russia and Ukraine exchanged 175 prisoners of war each, both sides said on Wednesday and Russia handed over an additional 22 heavily wounded Ukrainian prisoners in what the Russian defence ministry called a goodwill gesture.

Zelenskiy described the exchange as one of the largest of its kind and said the 22 Ukrainians were "severely wounded warriors and those whom Russia persecuted for fabricated crimes".

NATO MEMBERSHIP

Putin has said he wants Ukraine to officially drop its ambitions to join NATO.

Ukraine defines joining NATO as a goal in its constitution and says that membership in the bloc would be the best and most effective form of security guarantee that it can receive as part of a peace deal.

Last month, John Coale, Trump's deputy Ukraine envoy, said the United States had not ruled out potential NATO membership for Ukraine - or a negotiated return to its pre-2014 borders - contradicting comments made a day earlier by the US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Hegseth had told Ukraine's military allies in Brussels a return to Ukraine's pre-2014 borders was unrealistic and that the US did not see NATO membership for Kyiv as part of a solution to the war, sparking concern that the US had made concessions even before the start of talks.

Trump has said he does not believe Russia would "allow" Ukraine NATO membership. Trump blamed his predecessor Joe Biden for pushing the idea, although it was first backed by Republican President George W. Bush in 2008.

UKRAINE'S POST-WAR SECURITY

With NATO membership not an immediate prospect, Ukraine is seeking guarantees built into any peace deal about its long-term security - but that puts it at odds with what the Kremlin wants from a deal.

Kyiv and its backers in Europe agree the key to its security is a strong, unfettered Ukrainian military. Moscow meanwhile has said one condition of a peace deal is a reduction in Ukraine's military.

Britain and France are pursuing a plan to create a deterrent force of foreign troops, ships and planes that would be based in or around Ukraine after a peace deal is signed. Details of how the force would operate and who will contribute are as yet unclear.

However, some Russian officials have said they could not accept such a force.

WESTERN SANCTIONS, ELECTIONS

Putin has said he wants Western sanctions eased and a presidential election to be held in Ukraine.

Kyiv has not held any elections since 2019 because of wartime martial law, which prohibits holding elections. Ukrainian officials also say that holding an election during the war would be impossible in practice.

Ukrainian officials say they are a sovereign nation, and it is not Moscow's place to dictate when they hold their election.

The United States led broad sanctions efforts against Russia under Biden. The steps include measures aimed at limiting its oil and gas revenues, including a cap of $60 per barrel on Russia's oil exports.

Since Trump came back to power in January, vowing to achieve peace in Ukraine, sources told Reuters his administration has been studying ways it could ease sanctions if Moscow agrees to end the war. However, this month Trump has also raised the prospect of imposing large-scale banking curbs and tariffs on Russia until peace is achieved.

RUSSIAN-HELD TERRITORY

Russia wants to control the entirety of the four eastern Ukrainian regions it has claimed as its own, plus the Crimean peninsula which it seized and annexed in 2014.

Russia's Kommersant daily cited unnamed sources who attended a private business event with Putin on Tuesday as saying he wants the US to formally recognise the four regions - Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson - as part of Russia along with Crimea.

Ukraine says it already recognises that it cannot recapture some occupied Ukrainian territory by force and that it will have to be returned diplomatically over time. Kyiv says, however, that it will never recognise Russian sovereignty over Ukrainian territory.

Trump's National Security Adviser Mike Waltz was asked on Sunday if the US would accept a peace deal in which Russia was allowed to keep Ukrainian territory. He replied:

"We have to ask ourselves, is it in our national interest? Is it realistic? ... Are we going to drive every Russian off of every inch of Ukrainian soil?"

UKRAINIAN NATURAL RESOURCES

Kyiv and Washington have been discussing a deal under which the United States would get a financial return from the development of Ukrainian natural resources, in particular rare earths used to manufacture electronics.

Efforts to seal the deal stumbled after a disastrous White House meeting between Trump and Zelenskiy at the end of last month. Trump said on March 21 that a deal on rare earths would be signed very shortly.

Beyond that deal, Ukraine's gas infrastructure could be of interest to the White House. Ukraine has the world's third-largest underground gas storage capacity. It could eventually import liquefied natural gas from the United States, store it, and then ship it westwards to European countries which are seeking alternatives to Russian natural gas.

Reuters