Nippon Steel Chief indicates better understanding with US govt

"We are continuing negotiations so that we can reach a point where both sides can agree," Imai told reporters in Tokyo.
US President Donald Trump opposes Nippon Steel's possible acquisition of the US company but has indicated he would allow the Japanese company to take a small stake.
Imai said he could not discuss anything specific about the talks with the US government.
Emphasizing the purpose of the proposed acquisition, he said, "We will contribute to boosting the US steel and manufacturing industries."
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]
Photo by Reuters