Japan Emperor, Empress welcome Brazilian President

This marked the first welcoming ceremony at the Imperial Palace for state guests since a trip to Japan by US President Donald Trump in May 2019 during his first term.

The Emperor and the Empress held talks with the Brazilian first couple for about 30 minutes.

Emperor Naruhito was gladdened by the gratitude Lula expressed for Japan's cooperation in the Brazilian auto industry, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

The Brazilian first lady explained her work to protect female human rights.