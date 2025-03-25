Japan Emperor, Empress welcome Brazilian President

This marked the first welcoming ceremony at the Imperial Palace for state guests since a trip to Japan by US President Donald Trump in May 2019 during his first term.
The Emperor and the Empress held talks with the Brazilian first couple for about 30 minutes.
Emperor Naruhito was gladdened by the gratitude Lula expressed for Japan's cooperation in the Brazilian auto industry, according to the Imperial Household Agency.
The Brazilian first lady explained her work to protect female human rights.
The Empress said that she was impressed by the efforts to support socially vulnerable people.
Lula reviewed an honor guard at the welcoming ceremony, which was also attended by Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko.
The Emperor and the Empress later hosted a banquet for the Brazilian guests in the "Homeiden" hall of the Imperial Palace.
"I sincerely hope that the friendly relations between the two countries will deepen further," Emperor Naruhito said in a speech, referring to the 130th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Brazil this year.
In response, the Brazilian president said that the two countries have strengthened their relations with each other, expressing his respect for the consideration shown by the Emperor and the Empress to the Japanese communities in Brazil.
The banquet was also the first to be held at the Imperial Palace for state guests since May 2019.
Princess Aiko, daughter of the Imperial couple, attended such a banquet for the first time.
Around 110 people attended the banquet, including Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and his wife, as well as renowned soccer player Kazuyoshi Miura.
