Japan eyes 300,000-yen limit on daily ATM use for elderly

According to provisional data from the NPA, the amount of money stolen in special fraud cases soared to a record high of 72.15 billion yen last year.

The number of people aged 75 or older who were duped by such swindles was 9,415, accounting for some 45 % of the total victims.

The NPA is considering setting a daily limit of 300,000 yen for both cash withdrawals and transfers, in consideration of the amount of pension benefit payments.

The envisaged limit is expected to be applied to people 75 or older, taking into account burdens on financial institutions and potential inconvenience to users.