Russia, Ukraine agree to sea, energy truce; Washington seeks eased sanctions

The separate agreements are the first formal commitments by the two warring sides since the inauguration of President Donald Trump, who is pushing for an end to the war in Ukraine and a rapid rapprochement with Moscow that has alarmed Kyiv and European countries.

The US agreement with Russia goes further than the agreement with Ukraine, with Washington committing to help seek the lifting of international sanctions on Russian agriculture and fertiliser exports, long a Russian demand.

The Kremlin said the Black Sea agreements would not come into effect unless links between some Russian banks and the international financial system were restored.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said this was untrue and that the deals did not require sanction relief to come into force.

"Unfortunately, even now, even today, on the very day of negotiations, we see how the Russians have already begun to manipulate," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "They are already trying to distort agreements and, in fact, deceive both our intermediaries and the entire world."

Kyiv and Moscow both said they would rely on Washington to enforce the deals while expressing scepticism that the other side would abide by them.