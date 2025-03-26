On March 26, 1971, Bangladesh declared its independence

Independence Day in Bangladesh is marked by vibrant celebrations, including parades, political speeches, fairs, concerts, and ceremonies that honour the nation’s history and traditions. The day begins with a thirty-one-gun salute, followed by tributes at the National Martyrs’ Memorial in Savar, near Dhaka. Streets across the country are adorned with national flags, while various political and socio-economic organizations organize programs to commemorate the occasion.
Television and radio stations air special broadcasts and patriotic songs, creating a spirited atmosphere nationwide.
A significant highlight of the day is the presentation of the Independence Day Award, Bangladesh’s highest state honour. Instituted in 1977, this award recognizes outstanding contributions in fields such as the Liberation War, education, literature, journalism, public service, science and technology, social work, music, sports, and the arts.
In recent years, notable recipients have included prominent political figures, artists, scientists, and activists.
Independence and National Day is observed annually on 26 March as a national holiday in Bangladesh. The day marks the historic declaration of independence from Pakistan in the early hours of 26 March 1971, which ignited a nine-month-long liberation war.
In the 1970 Pakistani general election, held under the military rule of President Yahya Khan, the Awami League, led by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, won a landslide victory, securing the majority of national and provincial seats in East Pakistan. However, power was not transferred to Sheikh Mujibur, as Zulfikar Ali Bhutto conspired with Yahya Khan to block the transition. The ruling authorities in West Pakistan distrusted Sheikh Mujibur, particularly due to past incidents like the Agartala Conspiracy Case.
As tensions escalated, Sheikh Mujibur delivered a historic speech on 7 March 1971 at Ramna Racecourse, calling for non-cooperation against the West Pakistani administration. The movement gained widespread support among Bengali-speaking Muslims and Hindus in East Pakistan, who saw the denial of political power as an existential threat to their autonomy.
On the night of 25 March 1971, the Pakistan Army launched Operation Searchlight, a brutal military crackdown aimed at suppressing the Bengali nationalist movement. Thousands of Bengalis, including students, intellectuals, and members of the armed forces, were killed or forcibly disappeared.
In response, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declared Bangladesh’s independence on 26 March 1971, just after midnight. The declaration was first read publicly by M.A. Hannan, followed by Major Ziaur Rahman, who announced it via radio on behalf of Sheikh Mujibur on 27 March 1971.
Major Ziaur Rahman, who later commanded Sector 1 and Sector 11 of the Bangladesh Forces (BDF), organized the Z Force Brigade in Chittagong, marking the beginning of the guerrilla resistance. The people of Bangladesh united in a fierce struggle against the Pakistan Army and its local collaborators, including the paramilitary Razakars.
Liberation War and Victory
The Bangladesh Liberation War lasted for nine months, during which approximately three million Bangladeshis lost their lives, according to sources from the Awami League and India. Millions more were displaced, seeking refuge in neighbouring India.
With increasing international attention and support, India formally entered the war in December 1971, providing crucial military assistance to the Bangladesh Forces. After a decisive campaign, the Pakistan Army surrendered on 16 December 1971, marking the official birth of an independent Bangladesh.
This day is now commemorated annually as a symbol of resilience, sacrifice, and national pride.
Thailand and Bangladesh officially established diplomatic relations on October 5, 1972. The two countries have closely collaborated within regional and international frameworks, including the UN, ACD, ARF, and ASEM. Thailand has consistently provided technical assistance to Bangladesh and welcomes its interest in becoming an ASEAN dialogue partner, as well as its participation in the East-West Economic Corridor and Mekong-Ganges Cooperation.
Bangladesh, in turn, values Thailand as a key player in Southeast Asia and has been a strong supporter of Thailand within the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Additionally, Bangladesh has cooperated with Thailand in addressing the Rohingya crisis.
Although trade volume between Thailand and Bangladesh remains relatively low, there is growing interest from both Thai and Bangladeshi businesses to expand economic ties with efforts to negotiate a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) to boost trade and investment. The process requires further study to assess the feasibility of a Thailand-Bangladesh FTA.
Bangladesh is an emerging market with significant potential, experiencing steady economic growth at an average of 6% annually. It possesses abundant natural resources, particularly jute, cotton, and tea.
Currently, Bangladesh is Thailand's second-largest trading partner in South Asia, after India. In 2023, trade between Thailand and Bangladesh was valued at US$1,185.39 million. Thai exports to Bangladesh amounted to US$1,091.45 million, with key export products including refined oil, cement, plastic pellets, synthetic fibers, and fabrics.
Meanwhile, Thailand's imports from Bangladesh totaled US%93.94 million, with major imported goods such as ready-made garments, other metal ores, fresh, chilled, frozen, processed, and semi-processed seafood, chemicals, and scientific and medical equipment. Thailand had a trade surplus of US$995.54 million.