On March 26, 1971, Bangladesh declared its independence

Major Ziaur Rahman, who later commanded Sector 1 and Sector 11 of the Bangladesh Forces (BDF), organized the Z Force Brigade in Chittagong, marking the beginning of the guerrilla resistance. The people of Bangladesh united in a fierce struggle against the Pakistan Army and its local collaborators, including the paramilitary Razakars.

Liberation War and Victory

The Bangladesh Liberation War lasted for nine months, during which approximately three million Bangladeshis lost their lives, according to sources from the Awami League and India. Millions more were displaced, seeking refuge in neighbouring India.

With increasing international attention and support, India formally entered the war in December 1971, providing crucial military assistance to the Bangladesh Forces. After a decisive campaign, the Pakistan Army surrendered on 16 December 1971, marking the official birth of an independent Bangladesh.

This day is now commemorated annually as a symbol of resilience, sacrifice, and national pride.

Thailand-Bangladesh Relations

Thailand and Bangladesh officially established diplomatic relations on October 5, 1972. The two countries have closely collaborated within regional and international frameworks, including the UN, ACD, ARF, and ASEM. Thailand has consistently provided technical assistance to Bangladesh and welcomes its interest in becoming an ASEAN dialogue partner, as well as its participation in the East-West Economic Corridor and Mekong-Ganges Cooperation.

Bangladesh, in turn, values Thailand as a key player in Southeast Asia and has been a strong supporter of Thailand within the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Additionally, Bangladesh has cooperated with Thailand in addressing the Rohingya crisis.

Trade and Economic Cooperation

Although trade volume between Thailand and Bangladesh remains relatively low, there is growing interest from both Thai and Bangladeshi businesses to expand economic ties with efforts to negotiate a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) to boost trade and investment. The process requires further study to assess the feasibility of a Thailand-Bangladesh FTA.

Bangladesh is an emerging market with significant potential, experiencing steady economic growth at an average of 6% annually. It possesses abundant natural resources, particularly jute, cotton, and tea.

Currently, Bangladesh is Thailand's second-largest trading partner in South Asia, after India. In 2023, trade between Thailand and Bangladesh was valued at US$1,185.39 million. Thai exports to Bangladesh amounted to US$1,091.45 million, with key export products including refined oil, cement, plastic pellets, synthetic fibers, and fabrics.

Meanwhile, Thailand's imports from Bangladesh totaled US%93.94 million, with major imported goods such as ready-made garments, other metal ores, fresh, chilled, frozen, processed, and semi-processed seafood, chemicals, and scientific and medical equipment. Thailand had a trade surplus of US$995.54 million.

