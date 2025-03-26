Ishiba, Lula agree on mutual visits

The two countries released an action plan that outlines measures to promote their strategic and global partnership over the next five years.
Ishiba told a joint press conference with Lula after their meeting in Tokyo that the two countries will deepen their cooperation in many fields, including diplomacy, trade and investment, and climate change.
Lula said the meeting helped to reinforce relations between Japan and Brazil.
The mutual visits by leaders to each other's countries will take place once every two years.
Tokyo hopes these will help further boost collaboration with Brazil, a leader of Global South emerging market countries.
The two countries will establish a new strategic dialogue between their foreign ministers for discussions mainly on security cooperation.
Ishiba and Lula agreed to strengthen ties between Japan and the Southern Common Market, or Mercosur, a South American trade bloc of which Brazil is a member.
The two leaders agreed to step up support for protecting the Amazon rainforest and promote the use of biofuels and hybrid vehicles.
They confirmed their cooperation for the success of the COP30 climate conference this November, which Brazil will chair.
This year marks the 130th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Brazil.
Lula became the first Brazilian president in 29 years to make a state visit to Japan.
