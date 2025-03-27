Japan shows evacuation plan for Taiwan contingency

The plan, which calls for evacuating 20,000 people per day over six days to Japanese main islands using Self-Defense Forces and coast guard ships and civilian ferries and aircraft, covers actions to be taken in the first month of a contingency.

The government will continue to review and revise the plan.

It will conduct live drills to put the plan into practice.

The plan covers the islands of Miyakojima, Taramajima, Ishigakijima, Taketomojima and Yonagunijima, all in the Sakishima island chain of Okinawa Prefecture.