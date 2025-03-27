Japan shows evacuation plan for Taiwan contingency

The plan, which calls for evacuating 20,000 people per day over six days to Japanese main islands using Self-Defense Forces and coast guard ships and civilian ferries and aircraft, covers actions to be taken in the first month of a contingency.
The government will continue to review and revise the plan.
It will conduct live drills to put the plan into practice.
The plan covers the islands of Miyakojima, Taramajima, Ishigakijima, Taketomojima and Yonagunijima, all in the Sakishima island chain of Okinawa Prefecture.
Under the plan, approximately 110,000 residents of the islands and about 10,000 tourists will be transported to Fukuoka and Kagoshima airports and Kagoshima Port.
Fukuoka Prefecture will host the most evacuees, at 47,400 people, followed by Kagoshima Prefecture, at 13,800, Kumamoto Prefecture, at 12,800, Yamaguchi Prefecture, at 12,600, Oita Prefecture, at 10,500, Miyazaki Prefecture, at 9,800, Nagasaki Prefecture, at 4,200, and Saga Prefecture, at 1,700.
All but Yamaguchi are part of the Kyushu southwestern Japan region.
Residents of the islands will be transported by bus from the two airports and Kagoshima Port to hotels in 32 municipalities.
They will be provided food and daily necessities, and health management and communications services will be available.
Tourists will be urged to return home swiftly.
The Japanese government will consider how to evacuate the elderly and those in need of special care, as well as how to assist people in obtaining education and employment if evacuations are prolonged.
"We will deepen cooperation with related local governments and private businesses and consider (the plan) further," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a press conference.
"We will try to make it more comprehensive and effective." Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki said in a statement that "the central government needs to provide careful explanations to dispel concerns," citing worries among residents about possible evacuations.
