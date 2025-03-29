J-Alert: Why is it regarded as the best in the world?

Japan, frequently facing disasters like earthquakes, tsunamis, typhoons, and even missile threats, has effectively managed these crises with J-Alert. As Thailand develops a new emergency alert system, Cell Broadcast, to enhance public safety, the key question is: what can we learn from J-Alert?

What is J-Alert?

J-Alert (Japan’s Nationwide Warning System) is Japan’s national emergency alert system, first launched in 2004 by the Fire and Disaster Management Agency (FDMA). Its primary goal is to quickly notify the public about disasters or emergencies.

This system can transmit alerts from the central government directly to the public through multiple channels within seconds.

In emergencies, J-Alert broadcasts warnings via television, radio, and mobile alerts (Cell Broadcast). The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (MIC) oversees the operation of J-Alert.