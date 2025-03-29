J-Alert: Why is it regarded as the best in the world?

Japan, frequently facing disasters like earthquakes, tsunamis, typhoons, and even missile threats, has effectively managed these crises with J-Alert. As Thailand develops a new emergency alert system, Cell Broadcast, to enhance public safety, the key question is: what can we learn from J-Alert?
What is J-Alert?
J-Alert (Japan’s Nationwide Warning System) is Japan’s national emergency alert system, first launched in 2004 by the Fire and Disaster Management Agency (FDMA). Its primary goal is to quickly notify the public about disasters or emergencies.
This system can transmit alerts from the central government directly to the public through multiple channels within seconds.
In emergencies, J-Alert broadcasts warnings via television, radio, and mobile alerts (Cell Broadcast). The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (MIC) oversees the operation of J-Alert.
J-Alert operates in three key steps:
Disaster Data Collection:
The FDMA receives disaster or emergency information—such as earthquakes, missile launches, volcanic eruptions, or severe storms—from various agencies.
Satellite Transmission:
The data is transmitted via satellite networks to ground stations nationwide.
Public Alerts:
Ground stations broadcast warnings through loudspeakers, television, radio, and automatic mobile alerts in affected areas.
Level 1 (Yellow Alert): Advisory warning. Patients, the elderly, and coastal residents should prepare for evacuation.
Level 2 (Red Alert): Dangerous conditions. Residents in high-risk areas should evacuate immediately.
Level 3 (Purple Alert): Severe disaster occurring or imminent. Take immediate action to protect life without waiting for official orders.
J-Alert Technology
Cell Broadcast: Sends direct alerts to mobile phones in affected areas.
Unlike traditional SMS, this system targets specific regions instead of the entire mobile network.
FM Radio: Broadcasts emergency alerts via local radio stations.
FM radio remains crucial for emergency communication, especially in rural areas or locations with weak mobile signals.
Television Broadcast: Emergency alerts instantly appear on TV screens with clear audio warnings, covering both terrestrial and digital channels.
Digital Signage: Public digital displays and information boards are used to broadcast alerts in real-time.
RMT (Remote Method Invocation): Enables remote control of alert transmissions, allowing authorities to send warnings directly to various receiving devices.
Disaster Prevention Administrative Radio: A dedicated local wireless radio system that transmits alerts from government agencies to communities.