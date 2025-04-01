USTR releases trade barriers report ahead of Trump's reciprocal tariffs

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro has frequently complained that value-added taxes collected by European Union countries act as an additional tariff and an export subsidy when refunded for autos exported to the US.

But the USTR report did not specify VATs as trade barriers in its discussion of EU policies, focusing instead on digital services taxes and the bloc's new carbon border adjustment mechanism.

It did list VATs and their implementation as burdensome to U.S. imports in some other countries, including Argentina, Mexico and the United Arab Emirates. The report said China's use of VAT rebates to encourage exports of certain products acted as a kind of subsidy.

FOOD REGULATIONS

Many of the listed trade barriers are technical in nature or the result of government regulation that blocks some US exports, such as delays in EU approvals for genetically modified crops or bans on agricultural imports containing residues of certain types of pesticides.

The report flagged a new EU requirement for a minimum amount of post-consumer recycled content in plastic packaging as potentially creating "unjustified barriers to U.S. exports," saying the US would work with the EU on the rule's implementation.

The report also highlighted longstanding sources of trade disputes, such as Canada's "supply management" system for its dairy, poultry and egg industries, which use production limits on import quotas and high tariffs, with out-of-quota tariffs on cheese at 245% and butter at 298%.

Trump has complained about Canada's high dairy tariffs, saying that "they'll be met with the exact same tariffs, unless they drop it."

Reuters