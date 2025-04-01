Japan\'s new auto sales up for 3rd straight year

According to the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association, the new auto sales stood at 4,575,705 units, up 1.0 % from the previous year.

Vehicle production dipped in the April-September first half due to the impact of test fraud scandals at Toyota Motor Corp. and Daihatsu Motor Co., but it recovered in the second half.

New vehicle models released during the year mostly sold well. But total vehicle sales did not reach the pre-pandemic level of over five million units. Sales of vehicles other than minivehicles rose 1.6 % to 2,948,294 units.

Minivehicle sales rose 0.1 % to 1,627,411 units.