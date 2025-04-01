LDP begins talks on measures to cope with Trump auto tariffs

At the meeting, LDP lawmakers called on the government to convince the Trump administration that the tariff measures are not in the United States' interest, but none sought countermeasures such as retaliatory tariffs.
They were briefed by officials from the foreign and industry ministries on the Trump administration's tariff policy and its impact on industry.
The LDP headquarters was established to bring together the party's policy executives and policy division chiefs, after Trump decided to impose 25 % additional tariffs on all auto imports, effective Thursday.
With an eye on this summer's House of Councillors election, the LDP headquarters will discuss measures to deal with the US tariffs while closely monitoring their impact on Japan's regional economies.
LDP policy chief Itsunori Onodera, who was appointed to head the headquarters, expressed a sense of urgency over the US tariffs, saying, "This will be a major issue that will affect all regions of Japan."
Tuesday's meeting was also attended by LDP Secretary-General Hiroshi Moriyama. The headquarters is expected to hold a hearing with automakers at its next meeting.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]
Photo by Reuters