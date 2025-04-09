China plans high-level meet to craft support measures after US tariff hikes

Economists have warned that the fusillades on trade could shave one to two percentage points off growth this year in the world's second largest economy, worsen industrial overcapacity, put domestic jobs at risk, and further fuel deflationary forces.

The planned high-level gathering is the first to become publicly known since U.S. President Donald Trump clamped "reciprocal" tariffs on China last week and follows Wednesday's near doubling to 104% in U.S. duties on imports from China.

Those expected to attend included senior officials from the State Council, or cabinet, as well as several government and regulatory bodies, said the two sources, who sought anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

The policymakers were expected to discuss measures to boost domestic consumption and support capital markets in China, the sources said.

Initiatives such as making rebates on export tax more attractive for domestic companies were also likely to figure in the talks, one of them added.