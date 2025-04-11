Trump trade war with China revives recession, bear market fears

Battered global markets and anxious global leaders welcomed Wednesday's reprieve when Trump suddenly decided to freeze most of his hefty new duties for 90 days.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent tried to assuage skeptics further by telling a meeting of Trump's cabinet that more than 75 countries wanted to put in place a process for trade negotiations, and Trump himself expressed hope of a trade deal with China.

But the uncertainty in the meantime extended some of the most volatile trading since the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The S&P 500 index ended 3.5% lower on Thursday, while the Nasdaq dropped 4.3%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 2.5%. Oil prices fell more than 3%.

The S&P 500 is down about 15% from its peak, and analysts believe that stocks are in danger of falling into a bear market due to the uncertainty surrounding tariff policy.

"This has gone from a disorderly selloff to hopefully back to more of an orderly selloff because recession risk is much, much higher now than it was a couple weeks ago," said Adam Hetts, global head of multi-asset at Janus Henderson in Denver.