That seat will cost how much? US businesses already seeing impact of Trump tariffs

'WE'RE SCRAMBLING'

Shriver and others said they have received price-increase notifications from suppliers and have already raised their prices since Trump first started announcing tariffs last month to address what he said were unfair trade imbalances. Trump also has imposed tariffs in pursuit of goals that include keeping out migrants and illegal drugs and encouraging domestic manufacturing.

Paul Kusler's Into the Wind is a beloved Boulder, Colorado, kite and toy store that has been around for 45 years and has about $2.5 million in annual sales. Most of the goods Kusler sells are manufactured in China.

"The tariffs on China are simply unworkable, it's a serious threat to our business," said Kusler, standing amid a sea of colorful kites, Frisbees, puppets, stuffed animals and every other toy imaginable. "We pay bills weekly. These price increases are happening now for items I already have in the door."

Kusler said the increased prices he has seen have been between 7% and 10% - but those reflect the brief period that tariffs on China were at 34% following Trump's "Liberation Day" announcement of the trade taxes on April 2.

Kusler thinks he can absorb around 3% of the increased costs. He added that he has already seen and will continue to feel suppressed consumer demand amid economic turbulence.

"People aren't going to buy toys if they are worried about prices rising for food and other staples," he said.

Emily Ley, the owner of Simplified, a Pensacola, Florida-based company that specializes in high-end office planners for women, said that since Trump announced tariffs on Chinese goods in 2017 during his first term, she has paid well over $1 million in trade taxes to the U.S. government.

She forecast that at the new tariff level for China, she will nearly match that $1 million within the next 12 months.

Ley said she tried for years to have her goods manufactured in the US, but could find no way to do it and still make a profit.

"This could put us under, put us out of business," she said. "We're scrambling right now over what to do."

One thing Ley is doing: suing the US government, arguing the taxes unconstitutionally rely on statutes that have nothing to do with tariffs.

In Denver, Colorado, Aisha Ahmad-Post, the executive director for the Newman Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Denver, has spent more than a year managing a major renovation - the replacement of all 971 chairs inside the June Swaner Gates Concert Hall.

The Newman Center considered chairs from two US suppliers and one in Canada. One of the American makers was far over their budget, and the other's chairs required the use of harsh dry-cleaning solvents as maintenance. In early 2024, Ahmad-Post ordered chairs from Montreal-based Ducharme for just over $560,000 and blacked out six weeks of hosting any shows for installation in mid-July.

On March 5, Ahmad-Post received a letter from Ducharme stating that it was required to comply with the new Trump trade taxes and "apply the corresponding tariffs to your project."

At the time, those tariffs for Canada were at 25% - an increase of $140,000 for the Newman Center seat project, an unwelcome development for an institution still trying to rebuild its rainy day fund that was depleted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The chairs are already in production, it's not like we can just pivot," Ahmad-Post said. "Now we're stuck trying to figure out how we'll pay for this."

