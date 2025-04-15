Minister Nakatani confident over Japan defence spending

TUESDAY, APRIL 15, 2025
Jiji Press

Japanese Defence Minister Gen Nakatani sounded confident Tuesday over the country's efforts to increase its defence spending in relation to gross domestic product.

Japan's planned total defence-related spending under the government's budget for fiscal 2025, which started this month, totals 9.9 trillion yen, with the proportion of the defence costs reaching 1.8 % of the nation's gross domestic product for fiscal 2022 and 1.6 % of its estimated GDP for fiscal 2025.

"Our efforts are making steady progress," Nakatani said, adding, "We will continue to work hard to thoroughly beef up our country's defence capabilities." In its National Security Strategy, the government aims to raise the proportion of defence spending to fiscal 2022 GDP to 2 % by fiscal 2027.

