Japan Min. Akazawa to Visit U.S. from Wed. for Tariff Talks

Akazawa, Japan's chief negotiator, will hold talks with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on Thursday, Japan time.
He will aim to find clues that could lead to a review of a 24 % reciprocal tariff on Japan, parts of which are currently paused under a 90-day suspension, and additional duties on automobiles and steel imposed by the United States.
In their meeting on Tuesday, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba asked Akazawa to "make every effort to build a relationship of trust and create a win-win situation for both Japan and the United States."
"I will do all I can while thinking about what will serve national interests and what will be most effective," Akazawa told reporters after the meeting at the prime minister's office.
"The entire government will work to achieve results as soon as possible," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a press conference the same day.
Akazawa's US visit was approved by the executives of the steering committees of both chambers of the Japanese parliament on Tuesday.
Bessent has criticized what he describes as Japan's high nontariff barriers, while Greer has argued for the need to improve US access to the Japanese agricultural market and for reviewing standards for industrial goods.
The USTR's 2025 report on foreign trade barriers took issue extensively with agricultural trade barriers such as Japan's rice import system and variable levies on low-priced pork, as well as automotive safety standards.
Japanese trade minister Yoji Muto told a press conference Tuesday that the government will coordinate with the US side regarding "safety standards and electric vehicle infrastructure."
Tokyo wants to carefully assess Washington's demands and mull its potential bargaining chips for seeking an exemption from US tariffs. It is still unclear what the US side is seeking.
A Japanese government source said, "I don't know what will actually be demanded in negotiations."
Bessent has stated that all options are open as long as the US trade deficit can be lowered. Washington may demand that Japan purchase liquefied natural gas from the United States, help reverse the dollar's appreciation, which is hurting US exporters, and increase defense spending in upcoming negotiations.
The US government has said it will prioritize tariff talks with Japan. The outcome of the bilateral talks could be a precedent for other countries that will negotiate with the United States.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]
Photo by Reuters