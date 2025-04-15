Japan Min. Akazawa to Visit U.S. from Wed. for Tariff Talks

Akazawa, Japan's chief negotiator, will hold talks with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on Thursday, Japan time.

He will aim to find clues that could lead to a review of a 24 % reciprocal tariff on Japan, parts of which are currently paused under a 90-day suspension, and additional duties on automobiles and steel imposed by the United States.

In their meeting on Tuesday, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba asked Akazawa to "make every effort to build a relationship of trust and create a win-win situation for both Japan and the United States."