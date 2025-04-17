90 days that shook the world: Scramble for best Trump tariff deal

The White House in Talks with Dozens of Nations Following Tariff Freeze
The White House is currently in the process of negotiating trade agreements with dozens of countries after President Donald Trump temporarily suspended the most severe tariff hikes for 90 days. This temporary reprieve is widely seen as a window of opportunity for countries to renegotiate trade terms with Washington. On April 16, a Japanese delegation visited the White House to initiate talks.
Trump had previously eased tariffs on imported goods in response to market turmoil and global economic strain. He temporarily halted the implementation of the highest tariffs for three months.
According to a White House statement on Wednesday, most imports will now face a standard 10% duty, lower than the initially proposed higher rates for several nations. However, China remains an exception, subject to an added 125% tariff in retaliation for its own tariff escalation on US exports.
White House officials have reported that over 75 countries have reached out to initiate trade discussions. Economic adviser Kevin Hassett mentioned on “Fox and Friends” that the US is actively considering proposals from 15 countries, though he declined to name them, and noted that negotiations are proceeding quickly.
Japan
Even before the tariff freeze, Trump had directed US agencies to start formal negotiations with Japan. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Tokyo plans to offer a wide-ranging deal, potentially covering LNG, autos, agriculture, and defence. Japan is also pressing for the complete removal of tariffs on its exports. While Ishiba emphasised that Japan is not rushing, negotiators are already in Washington. Ryosei Akazawa, Minister for Economic Revitalisation, confirmed Tokyo’s intention to eliminate tariffs swiftly.
South Korea
In a post on Truth Social, Trump described his conversation with Acting President Han Duck-soo as promising, hinting at the potential for a significant deal. South Korean officials acknowledged that while the tariff pause offers temporary relief, expedited negotiations are crucial to delaying any new trade penalties.
European Union
Following the US pause, the EU suspended its planned tariff hikes. However, it warned on Monday that more European goods could face duties if negotiations fail. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen voiced her willingness to pursue a deal, though Bloomberg reports little progress in US–EU talks. Citing an unnamed source, the report noted that European delegates left the last session unclear about US objectives.
United Kingdom
Britain has begun trade discussions with the US, offering some concessions in exchange for reduced tariffs. Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s office said the UK remains committed to calm, reasoned negotiations. US Vice President J.D. Vance told UnHerd that there’s strong potential for a mutually beneficial agreement.
Vietnam
Vietnam announced the start of trade talks with the US after the Communist Party offered to lift all tariffs in exchange for a rollback of Trump’s 46% tariff on Vietnamese goods. Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Vietnam to strengthen bilateral relations—a visit scheduled before the tariff hike. Trump commented that China may be using the trip to undercut US influence.
Taiwan
Taipei says it’s making steady progress in discussions with the US. Previously, Taiwan chose to boost investment in America rather than retaliate against the 32% tariffs. Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung expressed hope that the 90-day window will help expand Taiwan’s market access and reinforce ties with Washington.
India
Commerce Minister Sunil Barthwal told reporters that India is moving forward with a trade strategy focused on liberalisation. Talks with the US are advancing well, he said, and India is aiming for a robust bilateral deal.
Argentina
President Javier Milei’s administration is negotiating Trump’s 10% tariffs on Argentine exports. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent met with Milei on Monday, commending his trade reforms. Speaking to Bloomberg, Bessent urged Argentina to fully commit to the process.
Israel
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Trump this week and pledged to eliminate Israel’s trade deficit with the US. However, no relief has been announced regarding the 17% tariffs on Israeli imports. White House adviser Peter Navarro confirmed that talks with Israel are underway.
Bangladesh
According to Bloomberg, Bangladesh has requested a three-month suspension of the 37% tariff on its exports. In exchange, Dhaka has offered to substantially boost imports from the U.S.
Cambodia
The Cambodian Ministry of Commerce proposed cutting its import tariffs from 35% to 5% following Trump’s 49% levy on Cambodian goods. Officials said on Thursday they received positive feedback from the White House and plan to send a negotiating team to Washington soon.
Indonesia
Indonesia’s finance minister told Reuters that the tariff suspension creates an opening for negotiations. The 32% tariff initially posed a threat to the country's economy, with projections showing a potential 0.5% GDP hit.
Lesotho
Trump’s 50% tariff on Lesotho—a key exporter of denim to brands like Levi’s—prompted the government to prepare for negotiations. The Washington Post reported that a delegation will soon head to Washington.
Australia
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese criticised the 10% tariff as unjust, especially given Australia’s zero tariffs on U.S. imports. Still, Australia rejected China’s call to form an anti-tariff bloc and opted instead to widen its global trade partnerships.
New Zealand
New Zealand reiterated it won’t retaliate against Trump’s 10% tariffs. Finance Minister Nicola Willis said the country is well-prepared to absorb the impact. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon welcomed the tariff pause but stressed New Zealand’s firm commitment to promoting free trade.
China
Will Beijing come to the Table?
No formal discussions have begun between China and the US despite the ongoing trade standoff. After Trump imposed a 145% tariff on Chinese goods, Beijing responded with a 125% levy on American imports.
According to Bloomberg, Chinese officials are demanding several changes before talks can proceed. These include toning down inflammatory remarks by Vice President J.D. Vance, who compared trade with China to borrowing money from Chinese farmers, and appointing a clear U.S. lead negotiator. Beijing also wants clarity on U.S. military support for Taiwan.
Trump has said he’s comfortable keeping the tariffs in place until China engages in negotiations.