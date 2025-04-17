90 days that shook the world: Scramble for best Trump tariff deal

Vietnam

Vietnam announced the start of trade talks with the US after the Communist Party offered to lift all tariffs in exchange for a rollback of Trump’s 46% tariff on Vietnamese goods. Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Vietnam to strengthen bilateral relations—a visit scheduled before the tariff hike. Trump commented that China may be using the trip to undercut US influence.

Taiwan

Taipei says it’s making steady progress in discussions with the US. Previously, Taiwan chose to boost investment in America rather than retaliate against the 32% tariffs. Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung expressed hope that the 90-day window will help expand Taiwan’s market access and reinforce ties with Washington.

India

Commerce Minister Sunil Barthwal told reporters that India is moving forward with a trade strategy focused on liberalisation. Talks with the US are advancing well, he said, and India is aiming for a robust bilateral deal.

Argentina

President Javier Milei’s administration is negotiating Trump’s 10% tariffs on Argentine exports. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent met with Milei on Monday, commending his trade reforms. Speaking to Bloomberg, Bessent urged Argentina to fully commit to the process.

Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Trump this week and pledged to eliminate Israel’s trade deficit with the US. However, no relief has been announced regarding the 17% tariffs on Israeli imports. White House adviser Peter Navarro confirmed that talks with Israel are underway.

Bangladesh

According to Bloomberg, Bangladesh has requested a three-month suspension of the 37% tariff on its exports. In exchange, Dhaka has offered to substantially boost imports from the U.S.

Cambodia

The Cambodian Ministry of Commerce proposed cutting its import tariffs from 35% to 5% following Trump’s 49% levy on Cambodian goods. Officials said on Thursday they received positive feedback from the White House and plan to send a negotiating team to Washington soon.

Indonesia

Indonesia’s finance minister told Reuters that the tariff suspension creates an opening for negotiations. The 32% tariff initially posed a threat to the country's economy, with projections showing a potential 0.5% GDP hit.

Lesotho

Trump’s 50% tariff on Lesotho—a key exporter of denim to brands like Levi’s—prompted the government to prepare for negotiations. The Washington Post reported that a delegation will soon head to Washington.

Australia

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese criticised the 10% tariff as unjust, especially given Australia’s zero tariffs on U.S. imports. Still, Australia rejected China’s call to form an anti-tariff bloc and opted instead to widen its global trade partnerships.

New Zealand

New Zealand reiterated it won’t retaliate against Trump’s 10% tariffs. Finance Minister Nicola Willis said the country is well-prepared to absorb the impact. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon welcomed the tariff pause but stressed New Zealand’s firm commitment to promoting free trade.

China

Will Beijing come to the Table?

No formal discussions have begun between China and the US despite the ongoing trade standoff. After Trump imposed a 145% tariff on Chinese goods, Beijing responded with a 125% levy on American imports.

According to Bloomberg, Chinese officials are demanding several changes before talks can proceed. These include toning down inflammatory remarks by Vice President J.D. Vance, who compared trade with China to borrowing money from Chinese farmers, and appointing a clear U.S. lead negotiator. Beijing also wants clarity on U.S. military support for Taiwan.

Trump has said he’s comfortable keeping the tariffs in place until China engages in negotiations.