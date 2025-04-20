Thousands of protesters rally against Trump across US

Outside the White House, protesters carried banners that read "Workers should have the power," "No kingship," "Stop arming Israel", and "Due process," media footage showed.

Some demonstrators chanted in support of migrants whom the Trump administration has deported or has been attempting to deport, while expressing solidarity with people fired by the federal government and with universities whose funding is threatened by Trump.

"As Trump and his administration mobilise the use of the US deportation machine, we are going to organise networks and systems of resistance to defend our neighbours," a protester said in a rally at Lafayette Square near the White House.