Tariffs to trigger sharp US economic slowdown, chance of recession jumps to 45%: Reuters Poll

A sudden 90-day pause in reciprocal tariffs on trading partners imposed by President Donald Trump hasn't done much to improve the US outlook, given that a trade war with its biggest trading partner, China, is escalating and damaging business sentiment.

Most forecasters, like US consumers in recent months, have significantly raised their inflation expectations. They have also slashed their growth outlook.

Median inflation forecasts in the April 14-17 Reuters poll have surged since last month, potentially restricting the Federal Reserve from delivering more than two interest rate cuts between now and year-end.

The probability of a US recession over the coming year has surged to 45%, the highest since December 2023, from 25% last month.

"Sentiment is incredibly weak right now, and that points to households being very nervous about spending... Prices, jobs and wealth are all moving against the consumer, and that is a pretty toxic combination for consumer spending growth going forward," said James Knightley, chief international economist at ING.