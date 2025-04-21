Central Tokyo condo price tops 100 million yen for 2nd year

In the year ended March, the average price rose 11.2 pct from the previous year to 116.32 million yen, hitting a record high for the fourth consecutive year, reflecting increases in land prices and construction costs, including labour expenses.
Tadashi Matsuda, a senior researcher at the firm, said that the high popularity of pricey condos, especially in Tokyo's 23 wards, "shows no signs of waning."
But he warned that concerns about possible economic stagnation in light of US President Donald Trump's tariff policy could affect consumer sentiment.
The average unit price of new condos in Tokyo and the neighbouring prefectures of Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba grew 7.5 % to 81.35 million yen, also logging a record high for the fourth year in a row.
The average price climbed 20.5 % to 58.93 million yen in Saitama, 10.6 % to 56.04 million yen in Chiba and 7.2 % to 65.87 million yen in Kanagawa.
In the same year, the number of newly supplied condo units fell 17.0 % to 22,239, the lowest level since the survey began in fiscal 1973, as construction starts continue to decline amid soaring construction costs.
