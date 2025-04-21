Trump raps \"Nontariff Cheating\" before Japan-US talks

Trump, who has long expressed frustration with the weaker yen, apparently tried to put pressure on Japan before Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent hold talks as early as Thursday, during which they are expected to discuss foreign exchange issues.

Bessent may ask the Japanese side to correct the yen's weakness against the dollar.

In his post, Trump said that VATs "act as tariffs and export subsidies."

He cited a problem with imports from the United States being subject to VATs while exporters in Japan and European countries receive refunds. Meanwhile, on auto safety standards, the president referred to "Japan's bowling ball test."