Trump raps \"Nontariff Cheating\" before Japan-US talks

Trump, who has long expressed frustration with the weaker yen, apparently tried to put pressure on Japan before Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent hold talks as early as Thursday, during which they are expected to discuss foreign exchange issues.
Bessent may ask the Japanese side to correct the yen's weakness against the dollar.
In his post, Trump said that VATs "act as tariffs and export subsidies."
He cited a problem with imports from the United States being subject to VATs while exporters in Japan and European countries receive refunds. Meanwhile, on auto safety standards, the president referred to "Japan's bowling ball test."
Trump apparently meant a test used by Japan to measure the impact of a car hitting a pedestrian while in motion, by striking a heavy ball on the hood or elsewhere.
According to Japanese government officials, Trump took the test at a summit meeting with the late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2017 during his first administration.
The president brought up the "bowling ball" issue in a speech in 2018 as well, complaining that if a ball dropped during the testing and dented the car body, the car would be rejected.
On Wednesday, Japanese economic revitalisation minister Ryosei Akazawa, Japan's top tariff negotiator, held a meeting with Bessent and others in Washington. He also met with Trump.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]
Photo by Reuters