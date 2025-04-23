Thousands honour Pope Francis in St. Peter's Basilica

Crowds stretched down the main boulevard leading through Rome into the Vatican under an unusually warm spring sun, pressing forward slowly as people took their turn to see the late pontiff, laid out in an open coffin.

The body of the 88-year-old pope, who died two days ago in his rooms at the Vatican's Santa Marta guesthouse after suffering a stroke, was brought to St. Peter's in a solemn procession earlier on Wednesday.

Red-hatted cardinals, bishops, candle-carrying friars and helmeted Swiss Guards walked slowly into the vast, sunlit square in front of the basilica as a choir chanted psalms and prayers in Latin while a bell gently tolled.

As the coffin crossed St. Peter's Square, a crowd of several thousand broke into repeated applause - a traditional Italian sign of respect at such events.

"He's like a member of the family. Somebody very close to our hearts, somebody who made the Church very accessible to everybody and inclusive to everybody," said Rachel McKay, a pilgrim from Britain.

Vatican officials rushed to help 14 white-gloved, black-suited pallbearers carry the coffin up a stone incline, before the procession passed through St. Peter's giant bronze doors and into the hushed interior of the ornate, cavernous church.