Twelve states challenge Trump tariffs in trade court

The legal action follows a separate case brought by California last week.

The coalition contends that the tariffs, initiated by former President Donald Trump, are arbitrary and legally unsound, driven more by personal impulse than lawful authority.

The lawsuit asserts that the administration's use of IEEPA to justify sweeping tariffs violates the Constitution, which grants Congress, not the president, the authority to regulate trade.

The plaintiffs are asking the court to nullify the tariffs and bar federal agencies from enforcing them. At the time of publication, the Justice Department had not responded to a request for comment.