Applications for Nintendo Switch 2 exceed expectations

There were about 2.2 million applications in Japan alone, Furukawa said, adding that a large number of applicants are expected to lose the lottery.
The Japanese company accepted applications on its official e-commerce site from April 4-16, and will announce the results as early as Thursday afternoon.
Losers will be carried over automatically into the second round of the lottery set to start as early as Monday afternoon.
Starting on Thursday, game shops across the country will accept reservations and applications for lottery sales of the Switch 2, which is scheduled to go on sale on June 5.
The suggested retail price of the console is 49,980 yen for the Japanese-language model and 69,980 yen for the multiple-language model.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]
Photo by Reuters