  LDP\'s Moriyama urges China to remove import restrictions

Moriyama, head of a suprapartisan group of Japanese lawmakers promoting friendship between the two countries, told Zhao Leji, the third-ranking official of the Chinese Communist Party, in a meeting in Beijing that he has strong hopes for early results over the proposed resumption of Chinese imports of Japanese fisheries products, beef and rice.

It is important for China to reduce even one pending issue and show progress in order to win understanding and support from Japanese people, Moriyama said in the meeting at the Great Hall of the People, urging China to address issues between the two countries, including detentions of Japanese citizens, aggressive moves in the East China Sea and rare earth export controls.