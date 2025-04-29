  LDP\'s Moriyama urges China to remove import restrictions

Moriyama, head of a suprapartisan group of Japanese lawmakers promoting friendship between the two countries, told Zhao Leji, the third-ranking official of the Chinese Communist Party, in a meeting in Beijing that he has strong hopes for early results over the proposed resumption of Chinese imports of Japanese fisheries products, beef and rice.
It is important for China to reduce even one pending issue and show progress in order to win understanding and support from Japanese people, Moriyama said in the meeting at the Great Hall of the People, urging China to address issues between the two countries, including detentions of Japanese citizens, aggressive moves in the East China Sea and rare earth export controls.
Zhao, chairman of China's National People's Congress Standing Committee, told Moriyama and other members of a delegation from the Japanese group, said that he is well aware of high Japanese interest in the agriculture issue.
Officials are discussing the matter in a positive way, he said.
He said it is necessary to wait for the results of international monitoring, in which Beijing participates, of tritium-containing treated water being released from the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.
China's position on imports of Japanese fishery products has not changed, Zhao said, adding that it is important to carry out monitoring.
Zhao did not respond specifically to the issue of detained Japanese nationals, saying only that China will protect the safety and security of all foreign nationals.
Moriyama and Zhao agreed that Japan and China will strengthen dialogue among politicians.
Moriyama expressed hopes to send a delegation of young Japanese lawmakers to China in the second half of this year and to resume regular exchanges between Japan's parliament and China's National People's Congress.
The delegation from the Japanese suprapartisan lawmakers' group also included Katsuya Okada, former secretary-general of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, and Motohisa Furukawa, acting leader of the opposition Democratic Party for the People.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]
Photo by Reuters