3.6 million yen in funds for Japan Emperor family stolen by employee

The chamberlain who committed the thefts on several occasions between November 2023 and March this year admitted that the money was used to make a living.
The chamberlain aged under 30 has already fully repaid the stolen funds.
According to the agency, another agency employee in his 40s who was tasked with managing such funds in January this year noticed discrepancies between the accounting book and cash balance.
After discovering a 30,000-yen discrepancy in March during a probe, the employee in his 40s confronted the chamberlain who was on night duty, with the latter admitting to the thefts.
The employee in his 40s has been slapped with a 10 % pay cut for one month for lax management.
"We deeply regret this unacceptable act by a member of the agency who supports the activities of the Imperial Family," Yasuhiko Nishimura, grand steward of the agency, said in a statement.
Apologising to the Emperor and other Imperial Family members, Nishimura said, "We'll work to prevent similar incidents from happening again by strictly maintaining discipline."
Photo by Reuters