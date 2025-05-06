Saplings from A-bombed tree planted at UN Headquarters

The event was planned by UN employees, as this year marks the 80th anniversaries of the US atomic bombings of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and the founding of the United Nations.
Participants in the event included Izumi Nakamitsu, UN undersecretary-general and high representative for disarmament affairs, Japanese Ambassador to the United Nations Kazuyuki Yamazaki and UN General Assembly President Philemon Yang.
Nakamitsu expressed hope that the trees will grow big and allow many people to enjoy their fruit, which will symbolise peace and revival.
The saplings were grown from seeds collected from a persimmon tree exposed to the blast and radiation from the atomic bomb just 530 meters from the centre of the explosion in Hiroshima.
"Since this activity started 14 years ago, it has been our big dream to plant (such trees) at the UN headquarters," said Junko Shimazu of Green Legacy Hiroshima, which sends seeds and saplings from atomic-bombed trees worldwide. "I hope people will feel the buds of hope for peace."
