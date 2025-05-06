Saplings from A-bombed tree planted at UN Headquarters

The event was planned by UN employees, as this year marks the 80th anniversaries of the US atomic bombings of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and the founding of the United Nations.

Participants in the event included Izumi Nakamitsu, UN undersecretary-general and high representative for disarmament affairs, Japanese Ambassador to the United Nations Kazuyuki Yamazaki and UN General Assembly President Philemon Yang.

Nakamitsu expressed hope that the trees will grow big and allow many people to enjoy their fruit, which will symbolise peace and revival.