German agency to strengthen support for Japan startups

The German agency plans to hold seminars in four cities across Japan through November, starting with one in the northern city of Sapporo on May 15, to provide such companies with free expertise.

North Rhine-Westphalia accounts for about 20 % of Germany's gross domestic product. Located in the heart of Europe, the state has highly efficient transportation and distribution systems, as well as human resources with advanced knowledge, according to Kawakubo.

Kawakubo, who became head of the Japanese arm last year, plans to strengthen support for Japanese startups looking to expand overseas, saying that their growth will be limited in Japan, whose population is shrinking.