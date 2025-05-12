Trump plans to accept luxury 747 from Qatar to use as Air Force One

The luxury plane, which would be one of the most valuable gifts ever received by the US government, would eventually be donated to Trump's presidential library after he leaves office, the source said. A new commercial 747-8 costs approximately $400 million.

In a post on his social media site Truth Social late on Sunday, Trump appeared to confirm the proposal.

"So the fact that the Defense Department is getting a GIFT, FREE OF CHARGE, of a 747 aircraft to replace the 40 year old Air Force One, temporarily, in a very public and transparent transaction, so bothers the Crooked Democrats that they insist we pay, TOP DOLLAR, for the plane," he wrote.

Democrats and good government advocates said it was unethical and likely unconstitutional for Qatar to make such a gift.

"Nothing says 'America First' like Air Force One, brought to you by Qatar," Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer wrote on X "It's not just bribery, it's premium foreign influence with extra legroom."