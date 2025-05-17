American academic in limbo in Thailand over royal insult case, family says

Paul Chambers, a lecturer on political science, was arrested last month in a rare case of lese-majeste against a foreigner. He could face up to 15 years in jail, based on a complaint filed by the royalist army.

"He's not allowed to leave the country, we are not sure exactly why," his brother Kit Chambers told Reuters. His family in the US, including his 85-year-old mother, thought he would be coming home, but he remains in legal limbo, his brother said.

Although the state prosecutor dropped its charges two weeks ago, police could still pursue the case, which includes a charge of computer crime.

Chambers, 58, has lost his work visa and job at Naresuan University, and his passport was seized. He denies the charges, has appealed against the revocation of his visa and confiscation of his passport and is contesting his dismissal.

The charges stemmed from a blurb for an online academic seminar at which he was a speaker, said a lawyer for Chambers. The blurb was posted last year on the website of a research institute based outside Thailand.

Thailand's constitution enshrines the king in a position of "revered worship", and royalists regard the palace as sacrosanct. One of the world's strictest lese-majeste laws forbids defaming, insulting or threatening King Maha Vajiralongkorn or his close family.