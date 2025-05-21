Koizumi vows to stabilize rice prices

"I'll do my best to supply rice to consumers at stable prices," Koizumi said at an inaugural press conference after he succeeded Taku Eto.
Eto was dismissed earlier on Wednesday after his recent remarks that he had never bought rice drew strong public criticism amid soaring prices for the staple food.
Koizumi stressed, "We have to focus most on rice. It's all about rice."
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has instructed the new agriculture minister to consider selling stockpiled rice under negotiated contracts as part of efforts to curb soaring prices.
"I will show the first step toward lower rice prices (through supply of stockpiled rice) using negotiated contracts," Koizumi said.
Asked about Japan-US tariff negotiations, he said, "Under the policy of not sacrificing agriculture, I will respond firmly to secure national interests."
