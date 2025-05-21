Japan\'s exports to US dip for 1st time in 4 months in April

Japan's US-bound exports in April slid 1.8 % from a year before to 1,770.8 billion yen, according to the customs-cleared data from the Finance Ministry.

Automobile exports shrank 4.8 %, while steel exports plunged 29.0 %.

Both goods are subject to the US additional tariffs. Japan's exports to the United States could drop further if Washington's high tariffs continue.

In trade with the United States, Japan posted a trade surplus of 780.6 billion yen, up 14.3 %, mainly due to a 11.6 % decrease in imports to 990.2 billion yen in response to the yen's advance and lower crude oil prices.