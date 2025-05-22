Japan real wages fall for 3rd straight year in FY 2024

Although historic pay increases were achieved in this year's "shunto" spring wage negotiations in the country, wage growth remained slower than inflation.

Earlier this month, the government set a goal of achieving real wage growth of some 1 % annually in the five years through fiscal 2029.

While the pace of decline in real wages slowed from a fall of 2.2 % in fiscal 2023, price hikes for food items such as rice and daily necessities have put pressure on households.