G7 Targets ‘Non-Market’ practices in veiled message to china

Finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group of Seven (G7) nations, meeting in the Canadian Rockies from 21 to 23 May 2025, pledged to strengthen coordination against “non-market policies and practices” that threaten international economic security—language widely interpreted as a pointed reference to China’s state-led economic model.

Although the final communiqué did not explicitly name China, the references to harmful subsidies, lack of transparency, and unfair competition clearly echoed longstanding concerns over Beijing’s industrial strategy.

The ministers stressed the need for a “level playing field” and a coordinated approach to address those who “do not abide by the same rules.”