Trump says Musk relationship over, warns of 'serious consequences' if he funds Democrats

In a telephone interview with NBC News, Trump declined to say what those consequences would be and went on to add that he had not had discussions about whether to investigate Musk.

Asked if he thought his relationship with the Tesla and SpaceX CEO was over, Trump said, "I would assume so, yeah."

"No," Trump told NBC when asked if he had any desire to repair his relationship with Musk.

"I have no intention of speaking to him," Trump said.

However, Trump said he had not thought about terminating US government contracts with Musk's StarLink satellite internet or SpaceX rocket launch companies.

Musk and Trump began exchanging insults this week, as Musk denounced Trump's bill as a "disgusting abomination." Musk's opposition to the measure complicated efforts to pass the legislation in Congress, where Republicans hold only slim majorities in the House of Representatives and Senate.