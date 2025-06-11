US, China reach deal to ease export curbs, keep tariff truce alive

Investors, who have been badly burned by trade turmoil before, offered a cautious response, and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.57%.

"The devil will be in the details, but the lack of reaction suggests this outcome was fully expected," said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone in Melbourne.

"The details matter, especially around the degree of rare earths bound for the US, and the subsequent freedom for US-produced chips to head east, but for now, as long as the headlines of talks between the two parties remain constructive, risk assets should remain supported."

RESOLVING RESTRICTIONS

Lutnick said China's restrictions on exports of rare earth minerals and magnets to the US will be resolved as a "fundamental" part of the framework agreement.

"Also, there were a number of measures the United States of America put on when those rare earths were not coming," Lutnick said. "You should expect those to come off ... in a balanced way."

US President Donald Trump's shifting tariff policies have roiled global markets, sparked congestion and confusion in major ports, and cost companies tens of billions of dollars in lost sales and higher costs. The World Bank on Tuesday slashed its global growth forecast for 2025 by four-tenths of a percentage point to 2.3%, saying higher tariffs and heightened uncertainty posed a "significant headwind" for nearly all economies.

A resolution to the trade war may require policy adjustments from all countries to treat financial imbalances or otherwise greatly risk mutual economic damage, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on a rare visit to Beijing on Wednesday.

PHONE CALL HELPED

The second round of US-China talks was given a major boost by a rare phone call between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping last week, which Lutnick said provided directives that were merged with the Geneva truce agreement.

Customs data published on Monday showed that China's exports to the U.S. plunged 34.5% in May, the sharpest drop since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic.

While the impact on US inflation and its jobs market has so far been muted, tariffs have hammered U.S. business and household confidence, and the dollar remains under pressure.

Lutnick was joined by US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent at the London talks. Bessent departed hours before their conclusion to return to Washington to testify before Congress on Wednesday.

China holds a near-monopoly on rare earth magnets, a crucial component in electric vehicle motors, and its decision in April to suspend exports of a wide range of critical minerals and magnets upended global supply chains.

In May, the US responded by halting shipments of semiconductor design software and chemicals and aviation equipment, revoking export licences that had been previously issued.

China, Mexico, the European Union, Japan, Canada and many airlines and aerospace companies worldwide urged the Trump administration not to impose new national security tariffs on imported commercial planes and parts, according to documents released Tuesday.

Just after the framework deal was announced, a U.S. appeals court allowed Trump's most sweeping tariffs to stay in effect while it reviews a lower court decision blocking them on the grounds that they exceeded Trump's legal authority by imposing them.

The decision keeps alive a key pressure point on China, Trump's currently suspended 34% "reciprocal" duties that had prompted swift tariff escalation.

