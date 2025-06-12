Myanmar efforts to ensure accurate voter list for elections

He stated that compiling an accurate voter list begins with precise household data. Officials from township offices have been verifying household registration lists by conducting door-to-door checks. However, issues remain, such as individuals being registered in multiple households, possessing more than one national ID, or being included in official records despite not residing at those addresses. Conversely, some residents not listed in official household records were recorded under temporary listings.
The minister explained that Myanmar used the de facto method—counting individuals where they were found—during the nationwide census conducted from October 1 to 15, 2024. Since this census took place nearly two years after the field verification, discrepancies between the two data sets are expected. Therefore, a detailed comparison at the township and grassroots levels will be necessary to reconcile the figures and refine the voter list.
Committee members—including regional chief ministers, deputy ministers, and departmental officials—discussed current progress, upcoming plans, and support required to meet deadlines. They reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring all eligible citizens receive appropriate identification and can vote in future elections.
Finally, U Myint Kyaing urged all stakeholders to cooperate fully, stressing the need to complete all tasks on time and ensure a reliable voter list, which he described as a foundation for successful democratic elections.
