Myanmar efforts to ensure accurate voter list for elections

Committee members—including regional chief ministers, deputy ministers, and departmental officials—discussed current progress, upcoming plans, and support required to meet deadlines. They reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring all eligible citizens receive appropriate identification and can vote in future elections.

Finally, U Myint Kyaing urged all stakeholders to cooperate fully, stressing the need to complete all tasks on time and ensure a reliable voter list, which he described as a foundation for successful democratic elections.

Eleven Media

Asia News Network