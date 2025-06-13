Iran plans to 'give a harsh response' to Israeli attack

In a message to the nation on Friday morning, hours after Israel struck locations in Tehran and other cities, Ayatollah Khamenei said the Zionist regime should await a harsh punishment.

“To the Great Iranian Nation!” the Leader’s message began, “the Zionist regime carried out with its evil and bloody hand a crime in our dear country and revealed its wicked nature further by hitting residential areas.”

“The regime should await a harsh response,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.