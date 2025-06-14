Foreign Ministry urges Thais to return immediately if Iran-Israel airspace reopens

Nikorndej Balankura, Director-General of the Department of Information and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, issued a statement updating the public on the escalating conflict in the Middle East. He confirmed that Israel and Iran continue to exchange attacks, and expressed Thailand’s deep concern over the widening impact and increasing scale of the hostilities.
“Thailand urges all parties to exercise maximum restraint to prevent further deterioration of the situation, which would inevitably harm innocent civilians,” Nikorndej said.
He stressed that the Ministry is closely monitoring developments and has already coordinated with relevant agencies to prepare contingency plans for assisting Thai nationals in affected areas, should the need arise.
A Crisis Coordination Centre has now been established by the Foreign Ministry to liaise with Thai embassies in the region and other authorities to ensure swift support for Thai citizens in emergency situations.
In the event of an emergency, Thai nationals are advised to contact the nearest Thai embassy for immediate assistance.
Nikorndej reiterated his call for all Thai nationals in conflict zones to stay alert and regularly monitor safety advisories and emergency instructions issued by the Thai embassies in the region.
He strongly urged Thais to avoid all non-essential travel to high-risk areas.
“If airspace reopens,” he said, “Thai nationals should seriously consider leaving the conflict zone immediately.”