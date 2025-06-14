Foreign Ministry urges Thais to return immediately if Iran-Israel airspace reopens

Nikorndej Balankura, Director-General of the Department of Information and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, issued a statement updating the public on the escalating conflict in the Middle East. He confirmed that Israel and Iran continue to exchange attacks, and expressed Thailand’s deep concern over the widening impact and increasing scale of the hostilities.

“Thailand urges all parties to exercise maximum restraint to prevent further deterioration of the situation, which would inevitably harm innocent civilians,” Nikorndej said.