2025 Polls: Komeito aims to keep 14 upper house seats

Saito stressed the importance of maintaining the current ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito after the Upper House election. "Maintaining the stable LDP-Komeito administration will give Japan the strength to survive in a turbulent international situation," he said.
He said that he thinks highly of the Ishiba administration for sincerely promoting discussions with opposition parties. "We will firmly support the Ishiba administration," he said.
Komeito's role in the coalition government is to give it the public's perspectives, Saito said, noting that the reduced consumption tax rate of 8 per cent on food was realised because Komeito persuaded the LDP.
Saito said that the key to the Upper House election will be measures to counter high prices. "We'll promise to build an economy and social security system that can overcome high prices," he said.
Komeito aims to strengthen social security by creating an economy in which wages will rise faster than inflation, he said, adding that it will focus on raising wages for workers in small and midsize companies, who are the majority of the working generation.
On a proposed selective dual surname system for married couples, he said, "Although we want to introduce it, this needs a broad-based agreement." He added that Komeito wants to realise the system while gaining more understanding from people.
Asked about a review of political donations from firms and organisations, Saito said that it is important for many political parties to take part in the process and make laws based on their understanding.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]