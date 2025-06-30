2025 Polls: Komeito aims to keep 14 upper house seats

Komeito aims to strengthen social security by creating an economy in which wages will rise faster than inflation, he said, adding that it will focus on raising wages for workers in small and midsize companies, who are the majority of the working generation.

On a proposed selective dual surname system for married couples, he said, "Although we want to introduce it, this needs a broad-based agreement." He added that Komeito wants to realise the system while gaining more understanding from people.

Asked about a review of political donations from firms and organisations, Saito said that it is important for many political parties to take part in the process and make laws based on their understanding.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]