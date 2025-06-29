2025 Polls: Conservative Party targets policy on foreigners

On campaign pledges for the July 20 election of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, Hyakuta said in a recent interview that his party aims to reduce the consumption tax rate on food products to zero.
Hyakuta, a famous author, also called for revising government policy on foreigners, claiming that "Japan is being economically invaded by superwealthy foreigners."
Such people are buying up apartments in Tokyo and elsewhere for speculation, driving up the prices beyond the reach of average citizens, he said. He also warned against an influx of foreign workers willing to work for low wages.
He expressed a desire to correct what he sees as excessive renewable energy policy, proposing the abolition of the renewable energy levy added to regular electricity charges.
The instability of solar and wind energy makes backup power sources necessary, leading to a rise in electricity costs, Hyakuta said.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]