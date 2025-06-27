8 Japan automakers\' global sales up 0.5 % in May

Of the eight, Toyota Motor Corp. saw its global sales climb 6.9 %, thanks to the popularity of hybrid vehicles in North America.
Rush demand continued in the United States due to concerns over possible price hikes reflecting high tariffs by President Donald Trump's administration.
Mitsubishi Motors Corp. and Daihatsu Motor Co. also posted higher global sales.
On the other hand, Mazda Motor Corp. posted a 9.1 % global sales decline, while Subaru Corp. logged a 6.3 % drop, dampened by weak sales in the United States due to a slowdown in the last-minute demand.
Meanwhile, Honda Motor Co.'s exports jumped 64.1 %, pushed up by strong sales of the Civic sedan in North America. Exports also grew at Toyota, Mitsubishi, and Subaru.
Suzuki Motor Corp.'s exports plunged 26.0 %, affected by production halts for some models in Europe. Struggling Nissan Motor Co. saw its exports decline by some 30 %.
In April, the Trump administration imposed additional tariffs on imported automobiles. The full impact will likely be felt from now on, industry sources said.
