Komeito vows to support people with tax cuts, benefits

On the tax front, Komeito said it will review income tax deductions for earners with dependents to reduce the burden on households with children. The party also eyes a revival of tax deductions for families with children aged 15 or under.

In line with the LDP's campaign pledges, Komeito's promises include a plan to provide 20,000 yen in cash benefits to each citizen. An additional 20,000 yen will be given to low-income adults exempted from residential tax and to children.

The benefits are expected to be provided "between autumn and the year-end at the earliest," said Komeito policy leader Mitsunari Okamoto.