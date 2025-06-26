Komeito vows to support people with tax cuts, benefits

For the July 20 election for the upper chamber of Japan's parliament, the coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party also promised to create subsidies to help cover the rent of homes for low-income households and families with children.
"Our main focus is creating an economy and a social security system that can overcome soaring prices," Komeito leader Tetsuo Saito told a press conference. "We promise the people that we'll follow through on what we said we'll do."
On the tax front, Komeito said it will review income tax deductions for earners with dependents to reduce the burden on households with children. The party also eyes a revival of tax deductions for families with children aged 15 or under.
In line with the LDP's campaign pledges, Komeito's promises include a plan to provide 20,000 yen in cash benefits to each citizen. An additional 20,000 yen will be given to low-income adults exempted from residential tax and to children.
The benefits are expected to be provided "between autumn and the year-end at the earliest," said Komeito policy leader Mitsunari Okamoto.
Komeito vowed to decide when to scrap the provisional gasoline tax surcharge in year-end discussions on tax system reform, while maintaining the existing gasoline subsidy program for now. Also planned is a review of the automobile-related tax system to reduce the tax burden on car users.
Komeito also disclosed its views on key policy issues.
On a consumption tax cut proposed by opposition parties, Komeito said that a temporary reduction would be "inefficient and inappropriate."
"We'll consider lowering the tax rate as we discuss building a dependable social security system," the party said.
