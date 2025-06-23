UEC Chairman announces preparations for nationwide use of voting machines in upcoming election

During a coordination meeting held on June 20 at the UEC office’s meeting hall to ensure the successful conduct of the election, U Ko Ko stated that the UEC is working to enable voting with machines across the country. He noted that the required voting machines are being produced, and the machines received are being transported to relevant regions and states, stored, and systematically managed to prevent damage.

The election will be conducted in phases, and U Ko Ko urged regional and state government teams to discuss methods and provide support to ensure the secure and systematic transfer of voting machines between townships within a specified period.