UEC Chairman announces preparations for nationwide use of voting machines in upcoming election

During a coordination meeting held on June 20 at the UEC office’s meeting hall to ensure the successful conduct of the election, U Ko Ko stated that the UEC is working to enable voting with machines across the country. He noted that the required voting machines are being produced, and the machines received are being transported to relevant regions and states, stored, and systematically managed to prevent damage.
The election will be conducted in phases, and U Ko Ko urged regional and state government teams to discuss methods and provide support to ensure the secure and systematic transfer of voting machines between townships within a specified period.
The UEC Vice Chairman then discussed plans for training polling station staff on handling and using voting machines and outlined preparatory measures for transferring Myanmar Electronic Voting Machines (MEVMs) to townships.
Subsequently, UEC members, Nay Pyi Taw Council members, regional and state ministers, and experts presented details on training programs for using voting machines and the phased transfer of these machines.
The UEC member responsible for MEVMs provided further clarification on the machines, after which Chairman U Ko Ko delivered concluding remarks and adjourned the meeting.
The meeting was attended by UEC Chairman U Ko Ko, the Vice Chairman and members, Nay Pyi Taw Council members, regional and state ministers, relevant department officials, experts, and election officers from regional, state, and union territory sub-commissions.