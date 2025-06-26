Japan\'s Ishiba to make 1st election speech in Hyogo

Ishiba, president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, plans to attend Japan Day events at the ongoing 2025 World Exposition in the western city of Osaka that day, when the official campaign period will start for the upper chamber of parliament.

More than 10 candidates, including incumbents of the LDP and its coalition partner, Komeito, are expected to run in the Hyogo prefectural constituency, where three seats will be up for grabs.