Japan\'s Suntory to resume Fuji TV commercials in July

Many sponsors, including Suntory, stopped running their ads on Fuji TV, in opposition to the broadcaster's poor handling of a sexual assault scandal involving former TV star Masahiro Nakai.
Hoping to restore their trust, Fuji TV President Kenji Shimizu announced a reform plan including preventive measures.
He will also play the leading role in the new management of Fuji Media Holdings Inc. as the new president of the parent of Fuji TV. The new management was launched with the approval of shareholders on Wednesday.
Informed sources said that Suntory Holdings decided to resume the ad resumption as it appreciates to some extent the media group's reform plan and the new Fuji Media management, which will implement the plan.
Daiwa House Industry Co. also plans to resume its ads from the start of July.
