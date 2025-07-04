Seven people missing from massive explosion at California fireworks facility

Teams were flying drones and aircraft over the area seeking to determine the fate of the missing and to monitor lingering hazards, Lawrence said.

Authorities declined to say whether the missing were workers from the facility or bystanders, but he said there were no casualties among firefighters or other emergency personnel.

"I can say I have not seen anything like this," Lawrence said.

Asked how authorities would know when it was safe enough to venture further into the site, he said, "It’s tough to get a definitive answer of when that’s going to be and what that looks like."

An evacuation zone was established around the site, and about 150 homes and farms were without power as a result of the incident, Lawrence said.

He described the demolished facility as a licensed pyrotechnics business involving commercial fireworks sold for public display. But it was unclear whether fireworks were merely stored there or also produced on site.

Reuters