At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

The US National Weather Service declared a flash flood emergency for parts of Kerr County, located in Texas Hill Country, about 65 miles (105 km) northwest of San Antonio, following thunderstorms with heavy downpours that dumped as much as a foot of rain.

Dalton Rice, city manager for Kerville, the county seat, told reporters the extreme flooding struck before dawn with little or no warning, precluding authorities from issuing advance evacuation orders as the Guadalupe swiftly rose above major flood stage.

"This happened very quickly, over a very short period of time that could not be predicted, even with radar," Rice said. "This happened within less than a two-hour span."

July Fourth fireworks displays were cancelled in flood-stricken communities throughout the region, including Kerville, where the waterfront site for Friday night's planned US Independence Day celebration was submerged by the rain-swollen river.